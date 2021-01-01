 Loading…

Indica

by Cannabis Cured

About this product

With a lower percentage of THC than our other Indica, Papaya is a PHO KING perfect choice for non heavy smokers that wish to relax and enjoy their evening.

About this strain

Papaya
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

