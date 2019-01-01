 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Working Capital

by Cannabis Funding inc.

About this product

Since we are all trying to grow our business every one of us needs funding. We are just like you. We have worked with many large Medical Growing operations and can help you to! But even if your selling CBD and need a little extra cash we can help! Please visit our website for more information.

We work with every type of legal Cannabis Business to help them get the money they need to expand or meet payroll.