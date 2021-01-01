BVA 20 Ton Rosin Press - Small Frame
About this product
Extract your rosin without solvent on the go with this 20 ton hydraulic rosin press. Includes: 14" tall, 10" long, 5" wide, legs are 12" long 3" x 5" Stainless Steel Bi-Metal Plates (3198) 4" x 7" Plates available for a $100 Optional Upgrade upon request Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Press Face Plates 20 ton (40,000 lbs) of pressing force Press can be flipped on front during press cycle to support directional flow techniques Made In The USA Designed for use with 2x3" or 3x6" bags Both Plates are Insulated 10,000 psi pressure gage Total Size: 14in x 8in x 6in Dab Press Control with 4 Cartridge Heaters 2 Thermocoupler uses a M6x1 Thread Top and Bottom plates are Insulated. Ships in 2 packages Includes the BVA P350 Hand Pump
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
