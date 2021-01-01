 Loading…

  5. BVA 20 Ton Rosin Press - Small Frame

Cannabis Hardware

Extract your rosin without solvent on the go with this 20 ton hydraulic rosin press. Includes: 14" tall, 10" long, 5" wide, legs are 12" long 3" x 5" Stainless Steel Bi-Metal Plates (3198) 4" x 7" Plates available for a $100 Optional Upgrade upon request Medical-Grade Stainless Steel Press Face Plates 20 ton (40,000 lbs) of pressing force Press can be flipped on front during press cycle to support directional flow techniques Made In The USA Designed for use with 2x3" or 3x6" bags Both Plates are Insulated 10,000 psi pressure gage Total Size: 14in x 8in x 6in Dab Press Control with 4 Cartridge Heaters 2 Thermocoupler uses a M6x1 Thread Top and Bottom plates are Insulated. Ships in 2 packages Includes the BVA P350 Hand Pump

Hello, we are Cannabis Hardware, a small team of cannabis enthusiasts on a relentless pursuit to improve our personal experiences with cannabis. Our diverse team is composed of engineers, machinists, and marketers who have united in order to provide unique solutions for century old problems with smoking marijuana. For over a decade we have been manufacturing innovative products that have shaped the cannabis industry. Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go. At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market. We accomplish this goal by: Using the highest quality materials Constantly improving our products Providing first-class customer service All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market. At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.

