FlowerPot Vrod Essentials Bundle

Your search is over - END GAME IS HERE The Flowerpot is the Vaporizer commonly known as the "End Game Vaporizer" within the Cannabis Hardware market. The FlowerPot has been carefully engineered to give you the hardest vaporized "Bong Rips" in existence today. The design, the quality and the materials have been carefully chosen for an immaculate vapor path and has all the versatility you will ever need with its dual purpose, vaping flower and/or concentrates. FLOWERPOT ESSENTIALS BUNDLE Everything you need and nothing you don't. If you have a Glass Rig, this bundle will get you vaping dry herbs and dabbing right away. Includes both 14mm and 18mm connection posts. The FlowerPot Vrod is the premiere desktop dual purpose vaporizer. SIC 28mm Dish for Massive Dabs Vape Flower and Concentrates from the Same Rig separate or together Everything You Need In One Bundle Except the Glass Includes connections for 14 and 18mm female glass NV PID Controller with 20mm coil Grade 2 Titanium Made in the USA Bundle Includes: Vrod Head Assembly (7003) Universal Carb Cap with Inculated Scoop Dabber (7027) Shovelhead Bowl Assembly (3097) 18mm Post (3098) Titanium 3/4" Screen - USA (3103) 14mm Male Connection Post (3099) Basic Stand (3248) Insulated Heat Post (3196) NV PID Controller (9089) or Auber RDK Controller (9319) Hemp Wick Enail Handle (2943) 20mm Coil (9322-US, 9323-INT) Power Cord 9250-US (optional 9251-UK, 9252-EU, 9253-AU)

Hello, we are Cannabis Hardware, a small team of cannabis enthusiasts on a relentless pursuit to improve our personal experiences with cannabis. Our diverse team is composed of engineers, machinists, and marketers who have united in order to provide unique solutions for century old problems with smoking marijuana. For over a decade we have been manufacturing innovative products that have shaped the cannabis industry. Our CNC shop, named Custom Instruments, opened its doors in 2005 in Boynton Beach Florida. Back then we specialized in titanium spine implants for the orthopedic industry. In 2009, we shifted directions to focus on titanium domeless nails and the company NewVape was born. NewVape grew to be a well known and respected company in the cannabis industry. Our product line evolved to include dry herb and concentrate vaporizers, rosin presses, and smoking accessories. In 2021, we changed our name from NewVape to Cannabis Hardware. We believe that the name more accurately describes the products we manufacture and the direction that we wish for our company to go. At Cannabis Hardware we are determined to sell the best products available on the market. We accomplish this goal by: Using the highest quality materials Constantly improving our products Providing first-class customer service All of our titanium products are machined using certified grade 2 titanium (link to certification). We manufacture our products in house, in Boynton Beach Florida. Our team has extensive machining experience and we pay close attention to detail throughout the entire manufacturing process. Our standards allow for the safest vaporization of cannabis on the market. At Cannabis Hardware, we never stop innovating. Our CEO Edwyn Pyron initially designed our famous FlowerPot Vaporizer a decade ago for his wife. She was a long time cannabis smoker and he wanted for her to have a healthier experience by vaping instead. Over the years our team of engineers have improved the design of the FlowerPot. None of our products are ever finalized, our team believes that inorder to provide the best products to our customers we must continue to evolve our designs indefinitely.

