FlowerPot Vrod Essentials Bundle
by Cannabis Hardware
About this product
Your search is over - END GAME IS HERE The Flowerpot is the Vaporizer commonly known as the "End Game Vaporizer" within the Cannabis Hardware market. The FlowerPot has been carefully engineered to give you the hardest vaporized "Bong Rips" in existence today. The design, the quality and the materials have been carefully chosen for an immaculate vapor path and has all the versatility you will ever need with its dual purpose, vaping flower and/or concentrates. FLOWERPOT ESSENTIALS BUNDLE Everything you need and nothing you don't. If you have a Glass Rig, this bundle will get you vaping dry herbs and dabbing right away. Includes both 14mm and 18mm connection posts. The FlowerPot Vrod is the premiere desktop dual purpose vaporizer. SIC 28mm Dish for Massive Dabs Vape Flower and Concentrates from the Same Rig separate or together Everything You Need In One Bundle Except the Glass Includes connections for 14 and 18mm female glass NV PID Controller with 20mm coil Grade 2 Titanium Made in the USA Bundle Includes: Vrod Head Assembly (7003) Universal Carb Cap with Inculated Scoop Dabber (7027) Shovelhead Bowl Assembly (3097) 18mm Post (3098) Titanium 3/4" Screen - USA (3103) 14mm Male Connection Post (3099) Basic Stand (3248) Insulated Heat Post (3196) NV PID Controller (9089) or Auber RDK Controller (9319) Hemp Wick Enail Handle (2943) 20mm Coil (9322-US, 9323-INT) Power Cord 9250-US (optional 9251-UK, 9252-EU, 9253-AU)
About this brand
