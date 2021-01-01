Tegridy 20 Ton Rosin Press - Small Frame
by Cannabis HardwareWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tegridy 20 Ton Rosin Press Offers Affordable Precision Squishing USA Made Features include: 3" x 5" Stainless Steel Bi-Metal Plates (3198) 4" x 7" Plates available for a $100 Optional Upgrade upon request 220V available upon request Press Dimensions 11" x 5" x 15.25" (without feet) Flip press forward or reverse for gravity dripping into jars. Precision cage design eliminates plate shifting that causes bag blowouts Machined collars allow user to customize the opening distance between cycles. This prevents the press from opening all the way. Drastically minimizing the amount of hand pumping required between cycles. 4 Precision 7/8" Dia Stainless Steel Beams 5/8" harden nuts on each end of the Beams. (no aluminum tapped threads) The top, Middle and Bottom plates are all machined from 1 1/4" 6061 billet aluminum. Bronze Bushings are pressed into the middle plate 20 Ton Harbor Freight Hydraulic Stubby Pump (90 Warranty from Harbor Freight) Bi-metal Plates Utilize Aluminum for fast heat transfer and stainless steel face plates for improved heat distribution. (no hot spots over heater locations) Pressing Surface uses a replaceable Stainless Steel Face Plate, Super Smooth & Durable Separate Heat Control for Each Plate Ideal Low-Temp Bubble pressing 4 Heaters Provide Extremely Consistent Temps One Year Warranty on Frame Dab Press Control with 4 Cartridge Heaters 300 watts ea (9360) 2 Thermocoupler uses a M6x1 Thread Top and Bottom plates are Insulated. Available in 110V Custom Valve Handle Upgraded Aluminum Pump Handle Tegridy 3x5 - 8035 Tegridy 4x7 - 8036
About this brand
Cannabis Hardware
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.