About this product

The transportation of marijuana is a necessary part of the cannabis industry. From Grow to dispensary, there is a risk to all parties as the most valuable stage of the finished product is at risk to theft. As a result, dispensaries, cultivators and extraction companies have turned to armored car services to protect their product from loss. Insuring the armored transport of the finished product is nearly impossible. However, there are options to insure the first party and third party from theft associated with this transportation process. The worst thing that could happen is your finished product does not make it to its intended destination. Liability, Commercial Auto, property, and crop are insured against for direct physical loss due to a covered peril.