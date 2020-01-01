 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Have you had a building that you wanted to purchase and put your grow inside and find out that the insurance company will not write liability or property insurance due to the grow operations? This is happening every day with many buildings as insurance companies are becoming increasingly more aware of grow operations in warehouses. You may have had coverage for a year but if it is inspected by the insurance company, you may get a non renewal. There are coverages that may also be excluded in your building insurance that you may not be aware are in the policy. Insurance companies want to avoid the higher risk for direct physical loss associated with a grow operation. Therefore, they are not allowing agents to place coverage. Dispensaries are no exception. Finding an insurance provider that will take on this exposure is our main focus.

The mission of Cannabis Insurance Solutions LLC is to provide security and protection for qualified marijuana businesses. We will accomplish this in an expanding, diversified market throughout the US. Quality products, superior service, quality control, education and accountability is our primary goal. We will maintain high standards of excellence by continuing to educate and train our personnel in an expanding Cannabis Industry.