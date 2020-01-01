About this product

Cultivation insurance is designed to protect your plants, equipment, liability and business income in the event of a loss. Your business is worth a lot to you and protecting it with property and liability insurance is extremely important. If your grow is to go down as the result of an insurable event, we can provide security and confidence that your business will be up and running in no time. Lighting, Theft, Fire, Explosion, Hail, Vandalism, Smoke Water Damage and many other coverages will be insured agains for direct physical loss. If you are to sell your product to a dispensary and they are to have a liability loss, you could in fact get pulled into the lawsuit for selling them the product. Make sure you have the defense and representation to defend your manufacturing by insuring for Product Liability.