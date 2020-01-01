 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cultivation Insurance

by Cannabis Insurance

Cultivation insurance is designed to protect your plants, equipment, liability and business income in the event of a loss. Your business is worth a lot to you and protecting it with property and liability insurance is extremely important. If your grow is to go down as the result of an insurable event, we can provide security and confidence that your business will be up and running in no time. Lighting, Theft, Fire, Explosion, Hail, Vandalism, Smoke Water Damage and many other coverages will be insured agains for direct physical loss. If you are to sell your product to a dispensary and they are to have a liability loss, you could in fact get pulled into the lawsuit for selling them the product. Make sure you have the defense and representation to defend your manufacturing by insuring for Product Liability.

The mission of Cannabis Insurance Solutions LLC is to provide security and protection for qualified marijuana businesses. We will accomplish this in an expanding, diversified market throughout the US. Quality products, superior service, quality control, education and accountability is our primary goal. We will maintain high standards of excellence by continuing to educate and train our personnel in an expanding Cannabis Industry.