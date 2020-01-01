 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cannabis Insurance

The cannabis industry is quickly evolving and manufacturing marijuana is moving at a quick pace. Insuring against your business for direct physical loss, professional liability and general liability is going to mitigate any loss that you may incur. Because the industry has a lot of discretion in what a manufactured product may look like, taste like or feel like, there is the potential that when the consumer ingests your finished product, a liability claim may exists. Sickness, physical damage, bodily injury, etc may be a reason you could be pulled into a lawsuit. Aside from the product liability, your equipment would need to be insured for direct physical loss so that we can get you operational in no time.

The mission of Cannabis Insurance Solutions LLC is to provide security and protection for qualified marijuana businesses. We will accomplish this in an expanding, diversified market throughout the US. Quality products, superior service, quality control, education and accountability is our primary goal. We will maintain high standards of excellence by continuing to educate and train our personnel in an expanding Cannabis Industry.