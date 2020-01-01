About this product

Why buy professional liability insurance when I have General Liability Insurance? This question is summed up in this definition. If you are a trained professional and your make a mistake or don’t do something correctly and the end result is direct physical damage or bodily injury, you may have a professional liability claim. Lawyers, Dentists, Insurance companies etc have a need for professional liability. In the Cannabis industry, nearly every phase from seed to sale has an exposure to this type of coverage. Lab testing, Manufacturing Infused Products, CBD manufacturing, trimming and Grow facilities are all experts in their field and Professional liability is an exposure.