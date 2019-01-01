 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cannabis Merchant POS & E Commerce Platforms

by Cannabis Merchant

Cannabis Merchant Services POS Systems & Displays Cannabis Merchant POS & E Commerce Platforms

$299.00MSRP

About this product

Our powerful Content Management System with our Online Catalogue design and developed for Cannabis products Industry and inventory system including daily, monthly sales reports, managing your online store have been never easier. Our Cannabis POS system it is integrated with our Cannabis Content Management System and CRM online E Commerce system. No more duplicates entries or inventory mess. The system provides the ability to charge your customers with key-in credit card numbers or you can use our third party credit card and interact cards swipe machines with our merchant account built in. Bar-code Reader 128 CODE Integration Print Receipt Integration Credit Card / Membership Card Reader Integration Gift Cards Promo Codes VIP Memberships Loyalty Rewards Program Unlimited Users per Store Unlimited products Member registration Design Your Own Product Catalogue Upload With Ease Your Products Unlimited Catalogue Categories Hosting Including SSL certificate with 128-bit encryption included Employee Management System Sale Reports Employee Sale Reports Inventory Inventory Recovery with many options

About this brand

Each medical marijuana dispensary is unique with a different business model. Unlike Hosted E Commerce providers out there, we offer every dispensary a custom look and feel.