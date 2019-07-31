 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. MD CRAB SMOKING A JOINT W/ CANNABIS LEAF KEYCHAIN

MD CRAB SMOKING A JOINT W/ CANNABIS LEAF KEYCHAIN

by CRABS N CANNABIS

Skip to Reviews
5.01
CRABS N CANNABIS Apparel Other Apparel MD CRAB SMOKING A JOINT W/ CANNABIS LEAF KEYCHAIN

$8.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

High gloss enamel makes this full color crab keychain really stand out. Unlike most other keychains this keychain is very detailed. Add the strength and durability of the brass and zinc alloy and you have the highest quality product on the market. The keychain measures 1.5 inch by 1.5" inch allowing your spectacular handmade jewelry to be appreciated from a distance

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

CRABS N CANNABIS Logo
We are The go-to for anything and everything crabs and cannabis. From MMJ to recipes, from nugs to news, and everything between! We are The casual cannabis community crabsncannabis