About this product

Pot Leaf Zipper Pull High gloss enamel makes this full color pot leaf zipper pull really stand out. Unlike most other charms this pot leaf charm is double sided. There is no ugly flat silver back like the cheaper pewter options. Add the strength and durability of the brass and zinc alloy and you have the highest quality pot leaf zipper pull on the market. The pot leaf charms measures 1 inch by 1 inch allowing your spectacular handmade jewelry to be appreciated from a distance.