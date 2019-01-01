About this product
High effect on the body, while still being able to have fun and be active. Hits you first mildly in the head, then slowly creeps up on your body. The deep stoney feeling settles over you like a blanket or stepping into a hot tub after a long day. Great for beginners in low doses, and still a great pleasurable feeling for the experienced stoner.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.