Colors Sweet Melon Refill Syringe 1000mg
by Evolab
1 gram
$89.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.