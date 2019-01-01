 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Fortune Cookies Flower

Fortune Cookies Flower

by Cannabis Nation Dispensaries

Fortune Cookies Flower
Cannabis Nation Dispensaries Cannabis Flower Fortune Cookies Flower

About this product

Budtender Review: Helps with Appetite. Energetic, focused effects. Extremely relaxing while still giving you that intense head high, heavy eyes. Doughy flavor and smell. Stimulating smoke, helps stomach issues and curbs pain. Perfect for focus, has great flavor that lasts, and has legendary genetics.

About this strain

Fortune Cookies

Fortune Cookies
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Humulene

Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

About this brand

What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism. At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle. Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver. Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.