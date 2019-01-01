About this product
Budtender Review: Helps with Appetite. Energetic, focused effects. Extremely relaxing while still giving you that intense head high, heavy eyes. Doughy flavor and smell. Stimulating smoke, helps stomach issues and curbs pain. Perfect for focus, has great flavor that lasts, and has legendary genetics.
About this strain
Fortune Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Fortune Cookies is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.