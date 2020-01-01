Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Archive Seed Bank brings us Oregon Lemons, a THC-dominant cross of Lemon Diesel and Face Off OG Bx1. It has pungent earthy and spicy aromas with strong citrus overtones. The flavorful smoke brings rich sour lemon notes with a slightly diesel kickback. Oregon Lemons has bright green buds with orange hairs and purple highlights.