Advertise on Leafly

Sour Urkle Flower

by Cannabis Nation Dispensaries

About this product

Sour Urkle hits first with a intense cerebral feel, subsiding into powerful body effects, The high hits you hard and almost immediately giving you an uplifted, euphoric high that leaves you slightly energized. Relaxing every muscle in your body without giving too heavy a body feeling.

About this strain

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.

About this brand

What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism. At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle. Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver. Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.