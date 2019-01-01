About this product
Sour Urkle hits first with a intense cerebral feel, subsiding into powerful body effects, The high hits you hard and almost immediately giving you an uplifted, euphoric high that leaves you slightly energized. Relaxing every muscle in your body without giving too heavy a body feeling.
About this strain
Sour Urkle
Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.