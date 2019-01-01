 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism. At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle. Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver. Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.