Hybrid

White Widow

by Cannabis Nation Dispensaries

Cannabis Nation Dispensaries Cannabis Flower White Widow

About this product

About this strain

White Widow

White Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

What began as medical grow operation in Portland, Oregon, has emerged as a leader in Oregon's cannabis industry with a collection of dispensaries serving the Pacific Northwest. Topping Leafly's "Best of the Month" list multiple times, we strive to continue to provide the highest-quality product and professionalism. At Cannabis Nation dispensaries, our storefronts have been exquisitely designed with a unique open layout, allowing customers to take their time and enjoy browsing our plentiful selection of only the highest quality cannabis flower, much of which is still cultivated in-house, as well as top-shelf concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures. Or, if you would prefer, our expert Budtenders will assist you personally. Whether you are a first-time consumer, business professional, senior citizen, or OMMP cardholder, we will strive to ensure that any questions you have are answered and that you leave with the product that fits your needs and lifestyle. Visit our five dispensaries located in Beaverton, Seaside, Gresham, Oregon City, and Sunriver. Explore more ways to enjoy your adventure with Cannabis Nation.