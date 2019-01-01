 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Complete Core Compliance Training

by Cannabis NM Staffing, LLC

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-professionals-core-compliance-training-tickets-45207244084 Core Compliance Training for Cannabis Professionals - Empower your workforce or gain the qualifications necessary to apply to work in the field! Required to work in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program Limit 30 students per class - Register today! PLEASE NOTE: Classes occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 5th - June 21st at 3pm - 4:30 pm. To cut down on confusion, when you register here your ticket covers all 6 classes and dates of the Core Compliance Training listed below: 6/5 New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program Course - NMMCP18, Prerequisite 6/7 Lynn and Erin Compassionate Use Act in Detail - LECUA18 6/12 Ethics & Code of Conduct - ETHICS18 6/14 Health Information Portability Accountability Act for Cannabis Professionals - HIPAA18 6/19 Security and Safety Compliance - SSC18 6/21 Research and Developments in Medical Cannabis - RDMC18 (only one pass for $210.00 is required, 10% discount offered when all classes are completed together! Each course is $35/ each when taken separately)

Cannabis NM Staffing, LLC is New Mexico's leading training and staffing resource for professionals working in the field of cannabis or hemp. Since our inception in April of 2017, we are quickly becoming trailblazers in providing high quality opportunities to people interested in a career in the new industry.