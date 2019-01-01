 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Lighters
  5. Custom Branded BIC Lighter

Custom Branded BIC Lighter

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Lighters Custom Branded BIC Lighter

Learn More

About this product

Add your logo to the most trusted lighter in the world! BIC Lighters last up to 3,000 lights. That means your business can get up to 3,000 impressions per lighter! Custom BIC Classic Pocket Lighter Features: Americas #1 Lighter* Child-resistant; Safe and reliable, 100% Quality Inspected Up to 2 times the lights vs. the next full size leading brand Every BIC lighter undergoes more than 50 separate, automatic quality checks during the manufacturing process

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.