  5. Custom Carbon Smell Proof Stash Carrying Case with Combination Lock

Custom Carbon Smell Proof Stash Carrying Case with Combination Lock

by Cannabis Promotions

About this product

These bags are 100% smell proof and they come with a combination lock for total security. The carbon layer inside the pouch completely neutralizes the odors inside. With this sleek and stylish design, these stash bags are the perfect way to travel and store your cannabis and marijuana. Several compartments for easy storage! The water-resistant seal makes these the best custom stash bags available!

About this brand

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.