About this product
Light up your brand by adding your logo to these custom Clipper® lighters! They are the worlds bestselling refillable lighters dominating shelf space at dispensaries and smoke shops. These custom branded lighters feature a sleek body, are child-resistant and achieve 3,000 lights per fill. That is 3,000 times your clients will see your brand! These are refillable with replacement flints which makes them better for the environment.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.