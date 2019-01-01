 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Custom Melamine Rolling Trays – Medium 10.5″ x 8″

Custom Melamine Rolling Trays – Medium 10.5″ x 8″

by Cannabis Promotions

Write a review
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Rolling Trays Custom Melamine Rolling Trays – Medium 10.5″ x 8″
Cannabis Promotions Smoking Rolling Trays Custom Melamine Rolling Trays – Medium 10.5″ x 8″

Learn More

About this product

Add your logo to these sturdy melamine rolling trays! We can add up to a 4 color logo and it really makes your brand stand out on the vibrant white trays. This is a great, inexpensive way to stay in front of your customers every time they roll!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Promotions Logo
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.