About this product
The perfect swag to promote your business: THE DOOB TUBE! Seals in freshness to protect against roughhousing and keeps your herb as potent as it’s meant to be. Stay in your customers’ hearts and on their minds. Just slap your logo on these and toss one in with every order or with every cartridge. Everybody loves a Doob Tube! Each pre-roll blunt tube has a child-resistant pop top.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.