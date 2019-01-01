About this product
Add your logo to these sturdy tin rolling trays! The trays are matte black, and we can add up to a four color logo. This is a great, inexpensive way to stay in front of your customers every time they roll!
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.