  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Custom Silicone Dab Mat 4″x3″

Custom Silicone Dab Mat 4″x3″

by Cannabis Promotions

These custom 4″x3″ silicone dab mats provide a clean non-stick surface for your dabs, concentrates, and tools. They are made from a high-end medical grade food-safe silicone and are heat resistant. Works great with all forms of cannabis extracts. The interior weave makes these dab mats extremely durable and will prevent damage to the surface you use it on. Add your logo to put your brand in front of your clients ever time they dab!

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.