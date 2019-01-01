About this product
Add your logo to these sturdy tin rolling trays! It is the best way to keep your brand in front of your customers, every time they roll. The print on top is fully customizable and we can print as many colors as you want. We print these custom trays as we make them so the logo will never scratch off!
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.