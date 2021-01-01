 Loading…

Glass Ashtray with Custom Sticker

by Cannabis Promotions

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made with thick, durable glass, these ashtrays will give your logo a premium look and feel. Pricing includes a full color label that has adhesive on the print and it is applied underneath at the bottom of the ashtray. Perfect for smokers of all types and sell well with bars, dispensaries, smoke shops, pubs and more! Keep your logo in front of your customers every time they smoke!

About this brand

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.

