  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Glass Chillum One Hitters

Glass Chillum One Hitters

by Cannabis Promotions

The custom branded glass chillums or one hitters are the perfect on the go smoking solution. They are very discreet and easy to use. Fill with your cannabis on the smaller end and light. These are great for selling over the counter at dispensaries and smoke shops. These are 4 inches long and come with a one color logo.

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.