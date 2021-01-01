Pre-Rolled Cones with Printed Papers
by Cannabis PromotionsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Stand out from other plain rolling cones! King and 1 1/4 size are both available and are the same price. These are made with a soy based ink.
About this brand
Cannabis Promotions
Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.