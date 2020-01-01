 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 1:1 Mango 80mg

1:1 Mango 80mg

by Cannabis Quencher

Write a review
Cannabis Quencher Edibles Beverages 1:1 Mango 80mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Potent, refreshing and fast-acting, with the added benefits of CBD. With a 1:1 ratio of 40mg CBD to 40mg THC, the message in this bottle says, “chill”. Besides lush, tropical flavor, mango is packed with an aromatic terpene called myrcene, known to enhance the effects of THC. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC Ingredients: Water, Stevia, Erythritol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Mango Flavor, Natural Colors, Cannabis Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate Potency: THC 40mg, CBD 40mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Quencher Logo
Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.