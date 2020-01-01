About this product

Potent, refreshing and fast-acting, with the added benefits of CBD. With a 1:1 ratio of 40mg CBD to 40mg THC, the message in this bottle says, “chill”. Besides lush, tropical flavor, mango is packed with an aromatic terpene called myrcene, known to enhance the effects of THC. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC Ingredients: Water, Stevia, Erythritol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Mango Flavor, Natural Colors, Cannabis Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate Potency: THC 40mg, CBD 40mg