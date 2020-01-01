 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
1:4 Watermelon Lime Sips 25mg

by Cannabis Quencher

1:4 Watermelon Lime Sips 25mg

About this product

5mg CBD + 20mg THC With a 1:4 ratio of 5mg CBD to 20mg THC, our CBD Watermelon Lime is the new taste of summer. THC dominant, with just enough CBD to enhance your healthful experience. Always infused with organic fruit and naturally sweetened. Always vegan, gluten-free, and non- GMO. We never use corn syrup. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve the anxiety sometimes associated with THC. Now in a convenient sip-sized bottle to encourage microdosing.

About this brand

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.