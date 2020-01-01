Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
10mg CBD + 1 mg THC Three of the most powerful antioxidant fruits paired with the ultimate superfood makes for our newest nutrient-rich addition. This non-psychoactive CBD dominant blend contains just enough trace THC to synergistically enhance your CBD wellness experience. Confidently sip the entire bottle without the psychoactive effects of THC. Do something good for yourself and enjoy this nutritional powerhouse over ice.
Be the first to review this product.