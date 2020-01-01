 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
10:1 Pomegranate-Blueberry-Açaí Sips 11mg

by Cannabis Quencher

About this product

10mg CBD + 1 mg THC Three of the most powerful antioxidant fruits paired with the ultimate superfood makes for our newest nutrient-rich addition. This non-psychoactive CBD dominant blend contains just enough trace THC to synergistically enhance your CBD wellness experience. Confidently sip the entire bottle without the psychoactive effects of THC. Do something good for yourself and enjoy this nutritional powerhouse over ice.

About this brand

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.