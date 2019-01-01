 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
1:1 Strawberry Sugar-Free Fruit Sparks 20mg 2-pack

by Cannabis Quencher

About this product

The fruity goodness of our award winning infused beverages in a suckable lozenge. Each strawberry two-pack contains two microdosed lozenges with 5mg CBD and 5mg THC each. (1:1 Ratio) 10mg CBD + 10mg THC Total Vegan, No Gluten, No Sugar, Zero Calories. Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! A Fruit Spark can be quite fast acting if absorbed sublingually–the result will feel closer to the experience you get from inhaling cannabis compared to the heavier effects of a solid food edible. For safety, wait a full hour for the effects to manifest before eating more.

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.