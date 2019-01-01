 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Cannabis Quencher

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. Contains a 1:4 THC to CBD ratio, this organic no sugar added fruit-infusion is made with full-spectrum cannabis. Research indicates that CBD provides a range of therapeutic benefits and helps relieve anxiety sometimes associated with THC. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg CBD + 2.5mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.