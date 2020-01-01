 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Cherry Limeade 100mg

Cherry Limeade 100mg

by Cannabis Quencher

Cannabis Quencher Edibles Beverages Cherry Limeade 100mg

100mg THC Finally, life is bowl of cherries- a tart and delicious bowl that doesn’t require the use of a lighter! Slightly sweet and more than a little tart. Infused with organic cherries and real cane sugar. Always vegan, always gluten-free.

About this brand

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.