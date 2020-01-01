Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
This healthy thirst-quencher is sweetened with stevia and natural fruit juice so it’s great for a low-glycemic diet. Vegan, Gluten-Free, No Sugar Added. Ingredients: Water, Stevia, Erthritol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Grape Flavor, Natural Colors, Cannabis, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
