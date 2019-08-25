 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Hibiscus 100mg

Hibiscus 100mg

by Cannabis Quencher

About this product

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. A new crowd favorite, with crisp notes and tart, refreshing flavor. An organic fruit-infusion made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.

2 customer reviews

write a review

sfbayj

Was amazed to see this flavor is no sugar added! Cannabis Quencher is the best drink hands down. Any of my taste tests prove it I'm not gonna bother anymore with he tests. I just wish more Norcal shops had it in stock.

breakingintolights

The taste is amazing. I had the hibiscus and nothing compares to it. I'll definitely be buying again. I didn't think it was as effective as it could've been but the taste makes up for that.

About this brand

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.