sfbayj
on August 25th, 2019
Was amazed to see this flavor is no sugar added! Cannabis Quencher is the best drink hands down. Any of my taste tests prove it I'm not gonna bother anymore with he tests. I just wish more Norcal shops had it in stock.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. A new crowd favorite, with crisp notes and tart, refreshing flavor. An organic fruit-infusion made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
on August 25th, 2019
Was amazed to see this flavor is no sugar added! Cannabis Quencher is the best drink hands down. Any of my taste tests prove it I'm not gonna bother anymore with he tests. I just wish more Norcal shops had it in stock.
on May 13th, 2019
The taste is amazing. I had the hibiscus and nothing compares to it. I'll definitely be buying again. I didn't think it was as effective as it could've been but the taste makes up for that.