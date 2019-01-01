About this product
25mg THC A new crowd favorite, this crimson beauty will take you on a worldly journey with crisp notes and tart, refreshing flavor. Traditionally used in celebration and to promote health and wellness, grab one today and start celebrating healthy choices. Now in a convenient sip- sized bottle to encourage microdosing!
Cannabis Quencher
Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.