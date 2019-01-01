 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Hibiscus Sips 25mg

Hibiscus Sips 25mg

by Cannabis Quencher

Write a review
Cannabis Quencher Edibles Beverages Hibiscus Sips 25mg

About this product

25mg THC A new crowd favorite, this crimson beauty will take you on a worldly journey with crisp notes and tart, refreshing flavor. Traditionally used in celebration and to promote health and wellness, grab one today and start celebrating healthy choices. Now in a convenient sip- sized bottle to encourage microdosing!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Quencher Logo
Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.