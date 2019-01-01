 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Mango 100mg

Mango 100mg

by Cannabis Quencher

Cannabis Quencher Edibles Beverages Mango 100mg

About this product

Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. An organic mango infusion, this tropical refresher naturally contains the terpene myrcene which has been shown to enhance the euphoric effects of THC. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, low calorie, no sugar added, no artificial sweeteners. Sweetened with stevia. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.

About this brand

Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.