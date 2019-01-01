About this product
A throwback classic infused with organic lemons and sweetened with organic cane sugar. Made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
About this brand
Cannabis Quencher
Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.