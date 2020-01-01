About this product

100mg THC Only 2 grams of sugar and 1.5 calories per serving. A new crowd favorite, Our organic hibiscus fruit-infusion has crisp notes of tart, refreshing flavor. In order to easily microdose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. 1 capful = 2mg THC. 16 oz bottle, child resistant cap. VEGAN, NO GLUTEN, NON-GMO, LOW CALORIE, NO ADDED SUGAR, NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS. Sweetened with organic Erythritol + Stevia. CONSUMPTION ADVICE: Start with a 2-4mg THC dose (1-2 capfuls) and wait 45 minutes before drinking more. Drink Responsibly. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold. INGREDIENTS Purified Water, Organic Erythritol, Organic and Natural Flavor, Organic Black Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for color), Cannabis Extract, Acacia Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Stevia, Potassium Sorbate.