sfbayj on August 25th, 2019

Wow my GF n me just finished a CQ juice drink up in San Francisco at Harvest on Mission in the consumption lounge like 20 min ago, it was OFF THE HOOK TASTY!! We been using this CQ canna-drink since many years prior to 2017 California Prop 64/recreational legalization. This is the only drink i think transitioned from medical-only years in California I can remember. This is the best-tasting and fastest-acting infused edible available in my opinion.