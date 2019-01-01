 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream

Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream

$34.97MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream is an intensive, anti-aging eye cream infused with CBD to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines & wrinkles. Its anti-inflammatory properties target specific problem areas (under your eyes) to help lighten & smooth. A perfect addition to your daily skincare routine. Apply pea-size amount morning & night to under eye area. Anti-Aging Under Eye Cream Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $34.97 Retail Price: $50.97

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.