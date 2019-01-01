 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD Facial Toner

CBD Facial Toner

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Facial Toner

$34.97MSRP

About this product

Hydrate your skin with our CBD Face Toner! This toner is perfect for removing excess dirt from pores while leaving your skin clean and refreshed. This product is formulated with an intricate blend of natural extracts and 20 mg of CBD to help supply the skin with the necessary nutrients it needs to stay moisturized. Feel free to spritz your face throughout the day! CBD Facial Toner Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $34.97 Retail Price: $49.97 Tags: CBD Facial Toner

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.