 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask with Vulcanus Kaolin – 50mg

CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask with Vulcanus Kaolin – 50mg

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Dead Sea Mud Mask with Vulcanus Kaolin – 50mg

$49.97MSRP

About this product

This face mask helps to cleanse and exfoliate debris and skin cells on the surface of the skin. The Vulcanus Kaolin is a clay mineral which helps to absorb excess oils, leaving your skin feeling clean and rejuvenated. This product also includes 50mg of CBD per container.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.