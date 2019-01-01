 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter

CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

Write a review
Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Topicals Lubricants & Oils CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter

$37.97MSRP

About this product

This rich and creamy butter easily absorbs into the skin to help condition, soften and smooth away dryness. Our decadently thick formula contains an intricate blend of CBD, making it an excellent topical system for dry skin. Made with pure, organic ingredients, this product helps to nourish the skin leaving it soft throughout the day. Apply as often as needed, or to damp skin. Great for post-shower routines. CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter Product Code: CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter Availability: In Stock Preferred Price: $37.97 Retail Price: $54.97 Qty 1 Tags: CBD Ultra Moisturizing Body Butter

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online Logo
Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.