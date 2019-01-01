 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Your Majesty Queen of all Creams Moisturizing Cream – 20mg

by Cannabis Schools Online | Cannabis Stores Online

$39.97MSRP

About this product

Treat your skin the way it deserves to be treated! This moisturizing cream is packed full of the best ingredients, including 20mg of CBD Oil per container, to help your skin feel refreshed, youthful and moisturized. This cream can be used daily to maintain moisture on normal skin, to provide moisture for dry skin or to balance moisture for oily skin. It is great for sensitive skin, dry and cracked skin, provides skin relief for cold weather and provides a protective layer over your skin to protect against the environment. This product can be used on the face or the body twice daily.

About this brand

Online Certificate Training To Work In The Cannabis Industry for job seekers, business owners, medical staff, patients, or anyone with a passion for cannabis and it's very many possibilities.