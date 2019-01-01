About this product

Treat your skin the way it deserves to be treated! This moisturizing cream is packed full of the best ingredients, including 20mg of CBD Oil per container, to help your skin feel refreshed, youthful and moisturized. This cream can be used daily to maintain moisture on normal skin, to provide moisture for dry skin or to balance moisture for oily skin. It is great for sensitive skin, dry and cracked skin, provides skin relief for cold weather and provides a protective layer over your skin to protect against the environment. This product can be used on the face or the body twice daily.